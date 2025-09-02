Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar said the government had from the beginning taken a “positive and sensitive approach” towards the concerns of the Maratha community, which has been pressing for inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation benefits

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar said the government had from the beginning taken a “positive and sensitive approach” towards the concerns of the Maratha community, which has been pressing for inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation benefits.

Senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, on Tuesday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to accept several demands raised by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying the issue was resolved with “sensitivity and dialogue.”

Senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, on Tuesday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to accept several demands raised by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying the issue was resolved with “sensitivity and dialogue.”

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar said the government had from the beginning taken a “positive and sensitive approach” towards the concerns of the Maratha community, which has been pressing for inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation benefits.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and I held continuous discussions to ensure the right decision was taken. Responding to the government’s concrete and positive stand, Jarange decided to withdraw his protest. The government has tried to do justice to the sentiments and expectations of the Maratha community. I heartily congratulate the community for this outcome,” Pawar said in a statement.

Jarange, who had been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since August 29, ended his fast on Tuesday after the government accepted most of his demands. These included the setting up of a committee to facilitate Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas, which will make them entitled to reservation benefits in jobs and education.

Former chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan also praised the decision. “By implementing the Hyderabad Gazetteer and approving other key demands of the Maratha community, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has shown commitment. I congratulate Manoj Jarange and the entire Maratha community for this victory. I also thank Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maratha reservation sub-committee head Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil for their efforts,” Chavan said.

Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban too hailed the state government for showing resolve in addressing the long-pending concerns of the community.

On Tuesday, the state government issued an order based on the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, accepting six major demands. These included implementing the Hyderabad Gazetteer, issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, and putting in place administrative measures to ensure benefits are delivered swiftly.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was credited by allies for leading the government’s response. He held four meetings with the Advocate General and the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota and also prepared draft resolutions in advance to ensure quick action.

However, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) raised doubts about the legality of the government resolutions (GRs) issued to meet the demands.

Taking a dig at the ruling alliance, Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare asked why Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar did not meet Jarange personally if the government considered the end of the agitation as a victory.

She further said issuing GRs was different from enacting laws, and questioned who would guarantee that the GRs would not be challenged in court. Andhare also asked when cases filed against Maratha protesters would be withdrawn.

(With PTI inputs)