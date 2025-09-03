Breaking News
Jarange Patil apologises to Mumbaikars, declares victory for Marathas

Updated on: 03 September,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

Jarange, who has emerged as the face of the movement, admitted that his supporters “overdid a few things” but maintained that their mission was born out of years of suffering

Jarange Patil apologises to Mumbaikars, declares victory for Marathas

Jarange Patil breaks his fast after five days of protest. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil struck a conciliatory note, apologising to Mumbaikars for the hardships caused during the recent agitation while firmly declaring victory for his community. Jarange, who has emerged as the face of the movement, admitted that his supporters “overdid a few things” but maintained that their mission was born out of years of suffering. 

Did you time the protest during Ganeshotsav on purpose?
For Hindus, Ganapati is considered the God of new beginnings. Though we did not plan it intentionally, we are happy that we could seek Bappa’s blessings.

Manoj Jarange takes a sip of water during the protest on Tuesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Several mass protests in the past, like the one led by Anna Hazare, have not led to clear outcomes. Do you believe the Maratha community has secured a real and lasting win through your agitation?
He is an idol for all protesters. Unfortunately, corruption still exists, and we Marathas are also facing its brunt. But today, with some changes, our demands have been fulfilled, and we are happy that we have won.

Your supporters created quite a lot of hurdles for Mumbaikars?
Yes, I apologise for the inconvenience caused. These are young Maratha people who have suffered a lot in their lives. Coming to Mumbai was a mission for them. Yes, they did overdo a few things, which can never be justified. But from time to time, I kept requesting them not to misbehave. We also thank Mumbaikars for understanding our problems and being patient with us. 

