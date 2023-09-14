According to airport officials, two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport

A private aircraft was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing at Mumbai domestic airport

Listen to this article Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport x 00:00

On Thursday, multiple flights were diverted after a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL on a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing at the domestic airport. The incident led to a temporary closure of runway 27, an official statement said.

According to airport officials, two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport. An Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Also, a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Goa's MOPA Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vistara posted on X, "Flight UK865 from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED- BOM) has been diverted to MOPA (GOX) due to runway closure at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in MOPA at 1815 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

#Diversionupdate: Flight UK865 from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED- BOM) has been diverted to MOPA (GOX) due to runway closure at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in MOPA at 1815 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 14, 2023

A total of five aircraft have landed at Surat airport and two flights are still hovering in the airspace.

The spokesperson of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) confirmed that it was not a crash and an aircraft had veered off the runway at the domestic airport in Mumbai.

It said, The runway is operational post regulatory clearance from 18:47 hours after all safety checks were conducted. CSMIA promptly responded to the situation with support from multiple stakeholders. Exemplary timely response from Regulatory bodies, Airports Authority of India-ATC, CISF, Airside Operations, Aerodrome Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) team, MIAL Medical Team, Ground Handling Agencies and Mumbai Fire Brigade ensured swift execution of rescue operations resulting in zero casualties, securing the airside with immediate removal of debris and safeguarding the well-being of all passengers and restoration of normal operations in peak hours.

DGCA stated that there were six passengers and two crew members on board. No casualties have been reported.

As per the officials, three people were injured and taken to hospital.

"On 14.09.2023, VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport," one of the sources told PTI.

The visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres amid heavy rains. "Both runways at the Mumbai Airport are now shut for operations," the sources said told PTI.

(with inputs from news agencies)