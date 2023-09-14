According to the civic body's disaster control room, the information regarding the incident was received at around 5:45 pm

The plane skid off a runway at Mumbai airport

Listen to this article Private jet skids off runway while landing at Mumbai Airport, several injured x 00:00

3 people were injured after a private jet plane on Thursday evening skid off a runway The incident took place at the gate number 5 of the Mumbai airport in Santacruz 6 passengers and 2 crew members were on board

Eight people including pilot, co-pilot, crew member and five passengers were injured after a private jet plane on Thursday evening skid off a runway at Mumbai airport, the disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a statement.

It said, one crew member, five passengers, pilot and co-pilot were injured in the incident and later shifted to Criticare Hospital. Their condition was awaited.

According to the civic body's disaster control room, the information regarding the incident was received at around 5:45 pm. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, it said that the incident took place at the gate number 5 of the Mumbai airport in Santacruz.

It said, as per the primary information, as informed by Mumbai Fire Brigade and Airport Duty Officer a small private jet plane VTDBL having around 6 passengers and 2 crew members were on board had skid off the runway at the domestic airport. The incident took place while the plane was landing.

The civic body further said, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, local police officials, 108 ambulance and other official staff were rushed to the airport.

In the incident as many as three people were injured and have been hospitalised. Further details were awaited.

The small aircraft with six passengers and two crew members on board veered off the runway at the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid heavy rains, sources said. No casualty has been reported as of now, they said, reported the PTI.

In an official statement on X, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said, "The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed a runway excursion today (14.09.2023) involving a Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating a flight from Vizag to Mumbai. This has resulted in delays in arrival and departing flights at CSMIA."

It said, "We request all the passengers to connect with their respective airline, and check the schedule before leaving their homes. CSMIA sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to the passengers."

Meanwhile, in a fresh updated, the civic body said that the runway was later open for operations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed a runway excursion today (14.09.2023) involving a Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating a flight from Vizag to Mumbai. This has resulted in delays in arrival and departing flights at CSMIA.

