Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till September 14 in money laundering case

A special court here on Monday extended till September 14 the ED remand of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal produced before special PMLA court in Mumbai (Pic/PTI)

On Monday, the Jet Airway founder Naresh Goyal was produced before a special court in Mumbai related to the money laundering case. The special court in Mumbai extended Goyal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 14.

On September 1, the ED arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank.

Goyal was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office in Mumbai.

The 74-year-old Jet Airway founder and businessman was produced before the special PMLA court at the end of his initial remand on Monday. Earlier, on September 2, the court in Mumbai had granted ED custody to Goyral till September 11.

The central probe agency sought his custody for another four day for further investigation. The ED told the special PMLA court that maximum money siphoned off has been stacked in foreign accounts and there is a person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to look after it.

Special judge for cases under PMLA, MG Deshpande, then extended Goyal's custody till Thursday, September 14. The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on the government-run lender's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Earlier on September 2, the ED had stated that during questioning, Naresh Goyal had been evasive in his responses and had failed to appear on August 17 and 30, when summons were issued to him.

(with inputs from PTI)