Mumbai: Nature lovers up in arms after healthy tree axed

Oshiwara-Lokhandwala residents suspect a private developer’s hand; local civic official promises a probe

The tree that was cut outside The Park in Oshiwara. Pics/Shadab Khan

Nature lovers in the Oshiwara-Lokhandwala belt were shocked to learn that a healthy full-grown palm tree was cut on Thursday. They suspect a private developer had ordered the chopping of the tree, which stood in front of the gate of a building in Oshiwara. On Thursday morning, local resident Roshan Mansukhani was sitting in his flat when he heard loud sounds.

“Immediately, I went to the window and I was shocked to see a healthy tree in front of The Park, Oshiwara, next to Shantivan Society, being cut by some people. My wife immediately rushed down to see what was happening but by the time she reached there, the tree had already been felled and the people who allegedly cut it had loaded it onto a truck and fled,” said Mansukhani.



Dhaval Shah, chairman of LOCA, stands near the trunk of now-hacked tree

The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA) later took to Twitter to post pictures of the stump, and many nature lovers expressed outrage in the comments. Mansukhani reached out to the BMC on its helpline after which junior tree officer Poonam Kamble of the K West ward visited the spot. She took pictures and assured LOCA that the matter would be investigated.

Karan Jotwani, co-founder, LOCA, said, “The thick and tall tree, which wasn’t hampering any movement, was mercilessly cut in broad daylight. LOCA has raised the issue with the BMC to check if permission had been granted and to take the necessary action if there was any violation.”



The tilted Indian almond tree nearby

LOCA chairperson Dhaval Shah said, “We appeal to authorities to investigate this cutting and take stringent action. Book the culprits, fine them and also get them to plant 10 trees in return for cutting this tree.” Locals fear that an Indian almond tree, which stands a few feet away from the stump, could meet the same fate as it is slightly tilted. Kamble was not available for comment.

