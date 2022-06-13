Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting with party leaders to discuss Rajya Sabha poll results

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting with party leaders to discuss Rajya Sabha poll results

Updated on: 13 June,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The meeting was held at Pawar's residence at Silver oak in Mumbai. The top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Ahwad and others were present at the meeting

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting with party leaders to discuss Rajya Sabha poll results

Sharad Pawar. File Pic


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting with top leaders of the party on Monday to discuss the results of the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting was held at Pawar's residence at Silver oak in Mumbai. The top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Ahwad and others were present at the meeting.




The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and analyze the results of the Rajya Sabha elections. According to sources, discussions were also held over the Legislative Council elections to be held on June 20. Further, the role of the party in the upcoming Presidential elections was also discussed in the meeting.


Show full article

sharad pawar nationalist congress party mumbai maharashtra mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK