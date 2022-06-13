Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting with party leaders to discuss Rajya Sabha poll results

The meeting was held at Pawar's residence at Silver oak in Mumbai. The top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Ahwad and others were present at the meeting

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting with top leaders of the party on Monday to discuss the results of the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting was held at Pawar's residence at Silver oak in Mumbai. The top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Ahwad and others were present at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and analyze the results of the Rajya Sabha elections. According to sources, discussions were also held over the Legislative Council elections to be held on June 20. Further, the role of the party in the upcoming Presidential elections was also discussed in the meeting.

