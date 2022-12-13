Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threat

As per reports, an unidentified person called up the NCP chief and threatened him in Hindi

File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar received a death threat over a phone call, said police on Tuesday.

As per reports, an unidentified person called up the NCP chief and threatened him in Hindi.

Also read: PM Modi uses govt platforms to target Oppn, ex-PMs never did so: Sharad Pawar

"An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unidentified person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC," said Mumbai Police.

Further investigations are underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.