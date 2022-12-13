Breaking News
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threat

Updated on: 13 December,2022 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As per reports, an unidentified person called up the NCP chief and threatened him in Hindi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar received a death threat over a phone call, said police on Tuesday.


As per reports, an unidentified person called up the NCP chief and threatened him in Hindi.



"An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unidentified person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC," said Mumbai Police.

Further investigations are underway.

