Mumbai: Nearly 300 students in the lurch as varsity fails to declare results again

This time, the University of Mumbai’s IDOL has not announced the result of TYBSc IT; also awaited is the year’s fifth semester result; students unable to pursue higher education or join jobs

IDOL’s TYBSc IT fifth-semester exam concluded on March 28, while the sixth-semester exam wrapped up on July 17. File pic/Ashish Raje

The Mumbai University has done it again. It has delayed announcing the results for TYBSC IT from its Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), causing over 200 students to miss deadlines for applying to higher education institutes and also job opportunities. The results of the fifth semester have also not been declared. A total of 286 students have been affected due to IDOL’s inability to declare the results on time.

A 39-year-old student thought he had it all planned. With the entrance exam and interview for admissions to MSc Computer Science at Mithibai college cleared, he just needed to submit the marksheet and other documents and pay the fees. "But the deadline for securing admissions passed way back in the second week of August. Since I have cleared the entrance exam and interview, the seat is available but they wont wait indefinitely,” the student said.

IDOL's TYBSc IT fifth-semester exam concluded on March 28, 2023, while the sixth-semester exam wrapped up on July 17, 2023. But the university has failed to release the results for both semesters. The students said that they have had a tumultuous past few weeks, as they have been forced to run from one official to another, when they went to the university to inquire about the results.

Plans disturbed

A student said, “I worked part-time at a firm. After completing my graduation exam, I aimed to secure a full-time job with another company. I applied for the job and passed the interview. However, due to the absence of my marksheets, I lost the opportunity.” Another student added, “It has been over six months, and the university still hasn't announced our semester five results. I could have submitted my semester V results and secured a job.”

One student, aspiring to pursue an MSc in Computer Science at the University of Bath, UK missed the September course deadline. He said, “All I needed was my graduation result from Mumbai University’s IDOL. Most master’s courses in the UK commence in September and October. Some universities offer provisional admissions based on semester V results. Unfortunately, the semester V results have been delayed for over six months. Now I've had to put my plans on hold and will apply next year or consider a part-time course at the University of Bath starting in January 2024."

This is not the first time that the university has delayed results jeopardising careers of students. The delay in announcing results and issuing hall-tickets has become a regular affair at Mumbai University.

Officials speak

Prakash Mahanwar, director IDOL, said, “First year and second year results are under IDOL. However, the examination department is responsible for declaring the results of the final year.” “Both semester V and semester VI (the final TYBSc exam) assessments have been completed. We will declare the semester V result soon. Thereafter semester VI results will be declared,” an official spokesperson of the Mumbai University's examination department told mid-day.

