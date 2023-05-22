Breaking News
Mumbai: Need 2,700 tonnes of clay for city idols, say sculptors

Updated on: 22 May,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Civic chief assures availability; Idol makers demand that BMC stop allowing idols made of POP to enter Mumbai

A certain amount of clay will be provided to sculptors for free. Pic/Sameer Markande


While the state government has mandated that household Ganesh idols should be made only from non-Plaster of Paris (POP) materials, there is a requirement of 2,700 tonnes of clay to prepare around two lakh household idols. Sculptors have demanded that the civic body control the influx of idols made from POP from outside Mumbai. In response to the government order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it compulsory to use non-POP materials for household Ganesh idols below four feet in height. According to BMC records, around two lakh household idols are immersed in Mumbai.

