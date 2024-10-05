The event will be held in presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article New flyover near Mith Chowky in Malvani to be inaugurated on Sunday, check details x 00:00

A new flyover built near Mith Chowky in Mumbai's Malvani area will be be inaugurated on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the BMC said that on Sunday, October 6, at 12 PM, a new flyover on Jodi Marg near Mith Chowky and a newly constructed school building in Malvani will be inaugurated.

"The event will be held in presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, the civic body said, adding that several prominent officials will be present at the inauguration, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra's Minister of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister.

As per reports, the construction of the flyover began around two years ago. The 800-metre-long flyover has two arms extending towards the eastern and southern side. The flyover originates near Girdhar Park Bridge in Malvani and it passes above the Malad Creek, extending above the Mith Chowky traffic junction. The flyover will be beneficial in easing traffic congestion in the area, sources said.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Thane ring metro project, inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of various initiatives of over Rs 32,800 crore including the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at an event in Thane.

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the prime minister inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 are underground, reported the PTI.

Mumbai Metro Line - 3 is a key public transport project to improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

The Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project will be constructed at around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations.

This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, will provide seamless connectivity from south Mumbai to Thane.

The NAINA project costing around Rs 2,550 crore comprises the construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at around Rs 700 crore.

(with PTI inputs)