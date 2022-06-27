Mumbai: New uniform for students not before September

BMC also fails to supply educational items to students; raincoats and umbrellas to come in July

The current uniform for civic school students. File pic

Students of civic-run schools are set to get new uniforms after September. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation decided to change uniforms during the third week of May, officials said it is difficult to supply new uniforms before September. There is also a delay in distributing other educational items to students this year.

“As the BMC started CBSE, ICSE schools, the administration decided to change the old uniform. A decision was taken in May and it took a few weeks to finalise the design of the new uniform. We added a necktie with a new coloured uniform,” said the official.

Since 2007, the BMC gives 27 educational items to every student at civic-run schools. This year BMC made a provision of Rs 7.35 crore for these items. Ideally, all educational items should be distributed on the first day of school. There are 2.98 lakh students studying in BMC-run schools.

However, even after a week since school started, students are yet to get umbrellas and raincoats. The civic body also failed to give water bottles, shoes and socks. According to a BMC official, students will get bottles, shoes and socks in the next few days while umbrellas and raincoats will be distributed till July second week.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumbhar did not respond to calls. “There has been a delay in purchasing umbrellas and raincoats as BMC got a late response to tender,” a civic official said.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar slammed the administration over the delay. “Why was the tender process delayed? Why is there a delay in approving the tender? The administration must answer,” Shelar said.

Civic activist Sanjay Gurav also slammed the civic administration over this delay. “We hear about this every year. Why does the BMC not start the tender process before March," he asked.