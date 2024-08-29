Fifth and sixth lines between Borivli and Virar will help separate outstation lines till Bandra, boosting local services

Surveying work underway ahead of the expansion of lines

As WR today begins work on a new rail corridor in the city, work on yet another, and the much-awaited 5th and 6th line project that started last year has reached a crucial stage with December 2027 as the target for completion. The Borivli-Virar 5th and 6th lines being built at a cost of R2,184.02 crore will be a game changer segregating suburban and outstation trains between Virar and Bandra Terminus.

Work on the new corridor that started on Aug 28 is on the new 4.5 km rail line between Goregaon and Kandivli. The two-line project requires extensive land acquisition and the relocation of existing utilities. As of August 2024, the district collectorate has initiated the land acquisition process, while the Railways are working on relocating utilities for the project.

Drilling work along the Borivli and Virar line

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) spokesperson said, “Estimates, designs and drawings have been prepared, with a drone survey finalising the alignment. Approvals are in place for all general arrangement drawings of major and minor bridges. The land acquisition process is currently at various stages of completion.”

“At this stage, the contract for constructing service buildings and quarters has been awarded, and work is underway on the relay room at Mira Road, the signal office, tool room, RRI room, and RPF barracks at Dahisar, the new station building at Naigaon and quarters at Vasai Road and Bhayandar. The tender for relocating structures was awarded on October 16, 2023, and the work is in progress,” the spokesperson added.

Modifications at Naigaon station, including the construction and extension of foot overbridges and platforms, were awarded in February, and work has already begun. Tenders for the construction of all major bridges, road over bridges, minor bridges, and associated earthwork for the proposed embankment were invited on June 5.

“We are fully committed to constructing the 5th and 6th lines between Borivli and Virar. This vital infrastructure project will significantly enhance the commuting experience for millions and improve Mumbai’s suburban rail network for the betterment of the city's transportation landscape,” said Subhash Chand Gupta, CMD of MRVC.

