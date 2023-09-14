Mumbai: Authorities to unite for clean sweep

Civic chief calls for collaborative action and efficient record-keeping on encroachments

Iqbal Singh Chahal

In a meeting of the encroachment removal committee with various government authorities in the Mumbai metropolis, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal instructed different government agencies to work together to eliminate encroachments. He also emphasised the need to prepare and maintain organised records of encroachment removal operations. Additionally, Chahal directed the police system to prioritise providing manpower during encroachment removal processes.

The meeting was chaired by Chahal and attended by officials of various agencies.

The civic administrator stressed that all relevant agencies must take effective measures to remove encroachments on government plots and underscored the importance of maintaining comprehensive records of encroachment clearance operations at various authority levels. He explained that this information is crucial for investigations and legal proceedings. Chahal also called for an end to debris dumping on government agency plots and recommended that assistant municipal commissioners and local police prioritise the installation of CCTV cameras in such areas.