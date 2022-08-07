Mumbai: Nhava Sheva-Sewri sea bridge to open by 2023

It will be the longest sea bridge in India, connecting SoBo to Navi Mumbai

The bridge is about 16.5 km long over sea and 5.5 km long on land

If everything goes according to the plan, then by the end of next year, motorists will be able travel by the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL)—the longest sea bridge in India—connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva. The work on the bridge is progressing at a fast pace.

Recently, SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, reviewed the progress of the MTHL packages 1, 2, 3 and 4 with multiple stakeholders. During the meeting, he directed them to ensure work on Sewri Interchange and erection of Orthotropic Steel Deck progress as per schedule.

MMRDA tweeted, “The Catch-up Plan Targets to complete & commission MTHL Before the end of next year!” Around 80 per cent work on the project has been completed.

MTHL, also known as the Sewri Nhava Sheva Harbour Link, is an under-construction of about 22-km long, six-lane bridge which is 16.5-km long over sea and about 5.5-km long viaduct on land on either side. The link has interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar at Mumbai Bay and NH-4 B at Chirle, Navi Mumbai.

MTHL will feature approach sections, interchanges, intelligence transport system (ITS) and the other amenities required for a sea bridge. The traffic conditions on the stretch will be monitored and managed from the traffic control Centre with the help of CCTV cameras and related facilities installed on the stretch.

MTHL will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in mere 20 minutes against the current travel time of two hours. It has been identified as an important infrastructure to improve the connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.