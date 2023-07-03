Mumbai: NIA busts ISIS module in Maharashtra; 4 held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a major breakthrough today as it dismantled an ISIS module operating in Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a major breakthrough today as it dismantled an ISIS module operating in Maharashtra. Following extensive raids in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, the NIA successfully apprehended four individuals accused of promoting terrorist activities on behalf of the proscribed terrorist organization, ISIS.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Nagpada, Mumbai; Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh, also known as Abu Nusaiba, from Kondhwa, Pune; and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Padgha, Thane.

The raids were conducted at five different locations in connection with the ISIS Maharashtra module case, which had been registered by the NIA on 28th June 2023.

“During the search operations, NIA teams discovered substantial incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and documents directly related to ISIS. The seized material unveiled the accused's strong and active connections with the terrorist organization, as well as their endeavors to radicalise vulnerable youth in furtherance of the anti-India agenda of ISIS.” NIA said in its statement.