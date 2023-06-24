Mumbai: Nine cars badly damaged as huge tree falls on them in Malabar Hill

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2023 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At least nine cars were badly damaged after a huge tree in a residential building collapsed on them in Mumbai on Saturday morning

At least nine cars damaged after a huge tree collapsed inside housing society (Pic/Shadab Khan)

At least nine cars were badly damaged after a huge tree in a residential building collapsed on them in Mumbai on Saturday morning.


The incident happened in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area inside Geetanjali building.



Mumbai Fire Brigade officers at the spot (Pic/Shadab Khan)

Besides cars, a boundary wall of the society was damaged too.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

WATCH video here:

Geetanjali society in Malabar Hill (Pic/Shadab Khan)

Meanwhile, the IMD on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days.

As per the weather update issued by IMD at 10 am, light to moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

