Mumbai: Gadkari bats for qualitative reforms in functioning of local self-government bodies

Updated on: 27 August,2022 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Local Self Government, Gadkari stressed the need for coordination between technology and education.

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic


Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for qualitative reforms in the functioning of local self-government bodies, which he said will save money and improve quality.


Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Local Self Government, Gadkari stressed the need for coordination between technology and education.

He lamented the lack of quality in the functioning of the municipal administration and said technical qualifications in works must improve.


Gadkari also called for improving the standard of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of management consultants hired for municipal works.

He appealed to municipal administrations to work on solid and liquid waste management, developing a tree bank and adopting the "waste to wealth" concept.

Gadkari said performance audit of municipalities was a must. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

