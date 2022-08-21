Breaking News
Mistakes in DPRs cause of road accidents that kill more than 1.5 lakh annually, says Nitin Gadkari

Updated on: 21 August,2022 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
He says there was need to bring about qualitative changes in the preparing of DPRs, with emphasis on improving blind spots

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic


Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said mistakes in detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared by consultants were to blame for road accidents that kill more than 1.50 lakh people annually across the country.


The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the National Convention of Civil Engineers here.

"Every year, five lakh road accidents take place in the country, which claim the lives of more than 1.50 lakh people. It is only because of the mistakes made in the detailed project reports by consultants. Most DPRs are very conservative," he claimed.


He said there was need to bring about qualitative changes in the preparing of DPRs, with emphasis on improving blind spots.

"I don't know why it is so (DPRs being faulty) and the reasons behind it," the senior BJP leader added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

