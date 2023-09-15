Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on September 17

There will be No Block in Day Time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, September 17, 2023

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on UP Slow and DOWN Fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz station on Western line from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

As per the press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, during the block period, all DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on DOWN Slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon station and all UP Slow line suburban trains will be worked on UP Harbour Line from Andheri and Khar Road.

"Some suburban trains will remain cancelled and partial cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Therefore, there will be No Block in daytime over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, September 17, 2023," the press release stated.