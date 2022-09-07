Mumbai: No deaths for first time since Aug, but city sees 285 Covid-19 cases

Mumbai had reported 176 and 173 cases over the weekend

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 285 novel Coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection for the first time since August 22, while 516 more patients recovered in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 11,46,725, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,711, said the BMC in a bulletin.

The financial capital has reported zero death linked to the viral infection for the first time since August 22.

The daily Covid-19 case count crossed the 200-mark after two days. The metropolis had reported 176 and 173 cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 5,046 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,81,34,908. Mumbai’s overall tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,24,474 after 516 people recovered from the respiratory illness, said the BMC.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and now has 2,540 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the 285 new cases, 19 patients were symptomatic, said the civic body. The case doubling rate was 2,094 days, it added.

Maharashtra on Tuesday added 869 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,06,272 and the toll to 1,48,269, said a state health department official.

As many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative count to 79,50,302. The state has 7,701 active cases, he said.

81,06,272

Total no of cases in maharashtra

505

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

0

No of deaths in city on sunday

516

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Sunday

