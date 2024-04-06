The welfare board halted all registration services by March 16, when the code of conduct came into effect

Abdul Gaffar, 45, has been a construction labourer in the city for the last 20 years

Listen to this article Mumbai: No social security for lakhs of construction workers until elections end x 00:00

After a blanket ban on new registrations and renewals under a Social Security Act, affecting hundreds of thousands of construction workers in the state, the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board wrote a letter to the election commission on Thursday, requesting permission for the resumption of services for certain aspects of this Act.

Abdul Gaffar, 45, has been a construction labourer in the city for the last 20 years. Until last year, he had no idea about the Building and Construction Workers Act of 1996, which extends several social security benefits to individuals like him, including healthcare and safety kits.

ADVERTISEMENT

A social security registration card of a construction worker

"We were informed about it by labour unions and santas (advocacy groups) while at labour nakas. Gradually, many of us also observed other workers around us benefiting from it," he said, while at one such labour naka outside Khar West station.

As per last July 2023 data, there are at least 22.60 lakh registered workers under the Act in the state. About only 12 lakh of them are considered active workers, meaning they have renewed their registration. Gaffar is not one of them. He will be excluded from health benefits as well as other benefits like financial assistance until the elections are over. "This is under the model code of conduct," says Rajeshri Patil, assistant commissioner of the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The Act allows coverage of up to a lakh for critical illness, not just for the worker but also for their family. "Nothing serious has happened to me so far, but we are in this line where anything can happen," Gaffar says.

The welfare board halted all registration services for new beneficiaries as well as renewals for old ones by March 16, when the code of conduct came in place. "Individual benefits are halted to avoid influencing voters. Earlier, we attempted to provide benefits to approved beneficiaries and sought guidance from the election commission, but never received a response," said Shrikishan Shrirangam, who headed the welfare board until last year.

A similar attempt is being made this election by the welfare board. "We wrote to them on Thursday and are awaiting a response because we do not want to halt new registrations or renewals for certain aspects of this Act," says Patil.

Meanwhile, at labour nakas, advocacy groups like ‘Kamgar Sanrakshan Sammaan Sangh’ have been raising awareness about workers' rights through music sessions. The team brings application forms for 90-day work certificates, which are to be obtained from local municipal corporations.

"It is vital social security for the workers, and a halt on such entitlements for a couple of months is detrimental to their workplace safety. It's like stopping rations because there are elections," says Bilal Khan, a member of the group.

S Chockalingam, Chief Electoral Officer, remained unavailable for comment.