Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines

With interest waning, BMC has also run out of Covishield and Corbevax stock, with just a few thousand doses of Covaxin left

A man is vaccinated at the Nair Hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

The declining figures of COVID-19 patients in the city have also decreased the desire to get the vaccine against it. Once people stood in long queues at municipal vaccination centres, now these places don’t report even a single jab in a day.

The stocks of Covishield and Corbevax with the BMC are also over, as the state health department has allegedly not provided them. Only few thousand doses of Covaxin are left. An official said the Centre has not been providing the vaccines.

According to the civic vaccination report, in the past three days, only 185 people turned up for jabs in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government centers. On December 8, 49 people were vaccinated, the next day 55 were jabbed, and on the 10, 81 people got the vaccine.



People queued up at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Vaccination Centre. File pic/Shadab Khan

A senior BMC official said, “For the past two months vaccination figures barely crossed the three-digit mark. There were few takers in private hospitals but there was very little response at BMC and government vaccination centers.” In 2021 the BMC had opened more than 300 vaccination centers across the city so that the maximum number of people got vaccinated. Currently, there are 65 civic vaccination centers. Another official from the BMC health department said, “We don’t have stock of Covishield and Corbevax. In October we asked the state health department for them but haven’t received the stocks. We have around 5,000 doses of Covaxin. Now the threat of COVID-19 is almost gone so people are least bothered about vaccination. Only youngsters who are going abroad, or participating in a competition, or those with parents who are bothered about their safety have been coming for the vaccine.”

Also read: Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital

State Immunisation Officer Dr Sachin Desai said, “There was a time when there was a huge demand for the vaccine. But now as the virus has changed, the behaviour of people too, has. In a single day, not even a thousand people across the state are taking the vaccine. The Centre has also stopped giving us vaccines.”

However, Executive Health Officer of the BMC Dr Mangala Gomare said, “As per the guidelines of the technical committee, one must take a precautionary dose of the vaccine and teenagers who have been recommended two doses must complete them.”

Dr Hemlata Arora, senior consultant at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital said, “The overall intensity of the disease has gone down, so even if people do not take vaccines then it is okay. But there has to be a reasonable supply of vaccines so if someone wants to take them, they can avail private health facilities.”

Dr Behram Pardiwala, director, internal medicine, Wockhardt hospital said, “You can’t blame the government if it is not giving vaccines free of cost. It has fulfilled its responsibility. But it must carry on Information, Education & Communication for people.”

1,08,89,395

No of first doses given

98,08,155

No of second doses given

14,47,640

No of precautionary doses given in the city

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 9 + 9 Submit Request