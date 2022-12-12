Breaking News
Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 67
Indian-Chinese troops engaged in face-off near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Dec 9, injuries reported
Rajasthan: Three students kill self within 12-hours in coaching hub Kota
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: Police official injured in fire on Kherwadi police station premises

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 6 Covid 19 cases active tally at 67

Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 67

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67

Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 67

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported six Covid-19 cases on Monday. The fresh cases took the the tally of infections to 11,55,010, a civic official said, reported the PTI. 


No death was reported on December 12, toll remained unchanged at 19,744, he said.



The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told the PTI.


As per BMC data, the city's overall growth rate of cases between December 5 and 11 was 0.004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Also Read: Thane: TMC announces 36-hour water cut on December 14

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,70,561 days, while the overall number of coronavirus tests was 1,85,90,836, including 1,047 in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai had on Sunday reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as per a BMC health bulletin. 

The city had not reported any death on December 11, it said.

The recovery count on Sunday was reported by 16, the bulletin said.

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK