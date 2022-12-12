Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 67

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67
Mumbai reported six Covid-19 cases on Monday. The fresh cases took the the tally of infections to 11,55,010, a civic official said, reported the PTI.
No death was reported on December 12, toll remained unchanged at 19,744, he said.
The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told the PTI.
As per BMC data, the city's overall growth rate of cases between December 5 and 11 was 0.004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.
The caseload doubling time stood at 1,70,561 days, while the overall number of coronavirus tests was 1,85,90,836, including 1,047 in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai had on Sunday reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as per a BMC health bulletin.
The city had not reported any death on December 11, it said.
The recovery count on Sunday was reported by 16, the bulletin said.