The set of a film being shot on the premises of the defunct civic-run school at Grant Road East on January 30. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Residents of the Pannalal Terrace housing society at Grant Road are facing persistent disturbances because of ongoing film and television shoots at a now-shuttered municipal school and ground adjacent to their building. They claim that the presence of generator vans that emit diesel exhaust, shoots that start early in the morning and continue till late at night, as well as the building and dismantling of sets, are adversely affecting their lives.

According to residents, roughly, three shoots lasting about a week each take place every month. Bharti Chauhan, a resident, alleged. “We have been suffering because of continuous shooting. These people start shooting around 6.30 am and continue way past midnight, sometimes wrapping up for the day at 3 am. My bedroom window faces the school ground. Around 6 am, two giant focus lights are turned on. People shout constantly on the set, sometimes while using megaphones.”

Bharti Chauhan, a resident of Pannalal Terrace

She added that the loading and unloading of equipment at night was also creating a disturbance, stating that heavy vehicular movement is restricted inside the city till 10 pm. Chauhan said, “Since the past 10-odd years, the ground where schoolchildren used to play has been turned into another Film City. I have been having respiratory issues because of the generator vans’ fumes.”



Heaps of filming equipment can be seen from the flat of a resident

Chandrika Nandu, another resident, said, “The first major concern is that the shooting starts early and goes on till late at night. Another is the diesel fumes emitted by the generator vans which are operated at least 18 hours a day. My husband has had a chronic cough since these activities started. Frustrated, we have tried meeting with various senior BMC officials and police officers over the past year, but they were of no help.”

Shobana Desai, who has been staying at Pannalal Terrace for 40 years, said, “There have been shoots since the past decade, but they have become more intense in post-COVID times. There is a continuous racket, with people using megaphones or just shouting in general, constant usage of diesel generator vans releasing toxic fumes that we are forced to inhale, an extended shooting schedule that starts early and ends late and the noise of equipment being packed and sets being built and dismantled, heavy vehicles moving in and out of the vicinity at night. The situation is such that we cannot sleep peacefully in our own homes now.”



Shobana Desai, who has been staying in the housing society for 40 years; (right) Pranav Damle, resident, Pannalal Terrace

Pranav Damle, another resident, said, “This place gained prominence since the film Raees was partially shot here. We are frustrated by the continuous shoots. Once, this ground was used by kids and senior citizens. Now, it isn’t available to them. Our demand to the municipal corporation is simple: We do not want generator vans, which are affecting our health, to be parked here round the clock; BMC officials must ensure that shooting does not go on beyond a certain time; and no noise should be made at night. We have no problem with shooting activities inside the school building as long as the generator van and sound issues are addressed.” Harsh Chauhan, a resident, suggested, “Instead of using generators constantly, the BMC can set up a box with an electricity meter, which would ensure our health is not affected.”

Officials respond

Education Officer Rajesh Kankal said, “The school was closed a long time ago. The year when this happened and number of students need to be checked in the records.” Speaking about the generator and noise issues, he said, “Residents are facing these problems. We are working on a solution to tackle them.” Prachi Jambhekar, deputy municipal commissioner, education, said, “This location used to be a school, which is not functioning at the moment. It is in huge demand for shooting activities and is also generating good revenue for the BMC.”



Chandrika Nandu, resident, Pannalal Terrace

Asked whether the ground and the building have been permanently reserved for shooting activities, replied in the negative, saying, “There is a one-window system where permissions for such activities is given. Permission is given at the ward level.” Questioned about complaints from residents regarding the shooting activities, she said, “As and when we get complaints from locals, we have taken action. There have been complaints regarding the constant use of generator vans. We are also in the process of installing an electric box to address these concerns.” Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner, D ward, said, “There is a portal where applications need to be made for shooting permits. We do not have the exact data regarding the number of permissions issued in January.”

Cop Speak

Sanjay Gaikwad, Senior PI, DB Marg police station said, “The place belongs to BMC, which gives permissions for shoots. The BMC reaches out to us for NOCs. But, whenever we get a call either from locals or someone dials 100 to complain about shooting after 10 pm, we act. I do not have the exact number of NOCs issued, but the BMC will have the exact data.”

Health implications

Asked what are the effects of loss of sleep at night, Dr Subhas Salunke, former director, Public Health Services, Maharashtra government, said, “Sleep is very important. The body needs time to rest and if it doesn’t get it, it can lead to many diseases. The body not only rests when we sleep but also heals in a way. If one is deprived of sleep, it can be very harmful and may even lead to psychosis [a collection of symptoms that affect the mind and make it difficult to distinguish reality from what is not real]. There are multiple negative impacts on the body because of this.”