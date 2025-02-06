Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BMC demolishes 43 illegal sheds along Ghatkopar railway station

BMC demolishes 43 illegal sheds along Ghatkopar railway station

Updated on: 06 February,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Officials say residents claimed they were being used for prostitution. During this operation, 43 encroachments and unauthorised sheds on roads and footpaths were removed, clearing the space for public use. Adequate police security was deployed along with BMC officials and staff to ensure smooth execution of the operation

BMC demolishes 43 illegal sheds along Ghatkopar railway station

The sheds were demolished over February 3 and 4

Listen to this article
BMC demolishes 43 illegal sheds along Ghatkopar railway station
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 43 unauthorised sheds at Ghatkopar West along the railway station over two days. The BMC claims they had been getting complaints from local residents that the sheds were being used for prostitution.


“We have demolished 43 unauthorised sheds and encroachments on the roads and footpaths between Jhunjhunwala College and Ram Rahim Mitra Mandal, parallel to Ghatkopar West railway station on Monday and Tuesday," said an official. 


“We received several complaints by locals about the sheds being used for unsavoury purposes. Following these complaints, an eviction drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Santoshkumar Dhonde and led by Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellale on February 3 and 4,” the official added. 


During this operation, 43 encroachments and unauthorised sheds on roads and footpaths were removed, clearing the space for public use. Adequate police security was deployed along with BMC officials and staff to ensure smooth execution of the operation. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation ghatkopar central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK