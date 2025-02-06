Officials say residents claimed they were being used for prostitution. During this operation, 43 encroachments and unauthorised sheds on roads and footpaths were removed, clearing the space for public use. Adequate police security was deployed along with BMC officials and staff to ensure smooth execution of the operation

The sheds were demolished over February 3 and 4

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 43 unauthorised sheds at Ghatkopar West along the railway station over two days. The BMC claims they had been getting complaints from local residents that the sheds were being used for prostitution.

“We have demolished 43 unauthorised sheds and encroachments on the roads and footpaths between Jhunjhunwala College and Ram Rahim Mitra Mandal, parallel to Ghatkopar West railway station on Monday and Tuesday," said an official.

“We received several complaints by locals about the sheds being used for unsavoury purposes. Following these complaints, an eviction drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Santoshkumar Dhonde and led by Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellale on February 3 and 4,” the official added.

