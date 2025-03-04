mid-day takes author and rail historian Christian Wolmar for a spin around city using every mode of public transport

Christian Wolmar travelling on the Metro. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai is not a car-friendly city, was never designed for it, and authorities should focus on public transport instead, said British transport expert, rail historian, and broadcaster Christian Wolmar after a whirlwind two-day tour of the city. However, what surprised him most was how two-wheelers have taken over Mumbai’s streets.

Wolmar at the monorail station. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

On his India tour—where he explored Kolkata’s trams and the steam-hauled Darjeeling Himalayan Railway—Mumbai was Wolmar’s final stop. He travelled on all possible modes of transport, including the monorail, the underground Metro, the elevated Metro, and suburban railways, and was amazed by the variety. “Authorities should encourage public transport further,” he said.

Kolkata’s tram closure ‘sad’

“It is quite sad that Kolkata is shutting down its tramway network. Apparently, the police there are against it due to traffic hurdles. But they should retain it for the sheer volume of people it can ferry compared to motor cars,” Wolmar said.

Car chaos & 2-wheeler surge

“Mumbai is not designed for cars and will never cope with a great influx. City authorities should not try to accommodate them. The city’s geography is perfect for public transport. I was struck by how two-wheelers have proliferated,” he said. After experiencing Mumbai’s various transit modes, he said the full Metro network, once completed, will help ease commuting woes. “Mumbai is slowly emerging as a 21st-century city. The new world-class Metro line will be a source of great pride. I was also impressed by the monorail, which seemed quite well-used,” he added.

Monorail Vs Metro

“The monorail is the only one in India and is a good idea, but it ends abruptly. It runs at a good speed and could have been better utilised for local transit,” he said after travelling from Saat Rasta to GTB Nagar.



Christian Wolmar enjoying his favourite masala chai

He was highly impressed with Mumbai’s underground Metro. “It has been built to a remarkably high standard, better than most new city Metros. I’d say it’s nearly as good as London’s new Crossrail or Elizabeth Line. What I like is the spacious design, though the Elizabeth Line’s aesthetics are more elegant,” he remarked.

The Elizabeth line is a railway line that carries passengers across Greater London and nearby towns, running on an east-west axis across the London region and opened in 2022. On the older Versova-Ghatkopar Metro Blue Line 1, he praised the well-maintained trains and “very good air-conditioning”.

A safety warning

At Andheri station, overwhelmed by the sheer crowd, Wolmar was shocked at the open-door trains. “Gosh! The doors have to close. Closed-door suburban trains will help save lives. It’s great that Mumbai’s locals, are being renewed,” he stressed.

‘How does one check tickets?’

Stepping out from the Metro’s turnstile-controlled environment into Andheri station, Wolmar exclaimed, “Goodness! How does one check tickets for so many people?” He was stunned by the sheer scale of the railway line and the sea of commuters.

‘Are these rail buffs?’

At a Sion café, sipping his favourite masala chai, Wolmar noticed a group wearing T-shirts with steam engine prints. Curious, he asked, “Are they rail enthusiasts?” Turns out, they were MNS party workers cooling off after their Sunday cricket match!