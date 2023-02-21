Mumbai: Notice issued to Gorai’s Sun Beach resort for ‘unauthorised’ work

Management refutes charges; collector’s office asks 17 other establishments in area to prove they aren’t violating norms

The sea-facing Sun Beach Resort in Gorai is spread over four acres. File pics/Nimesh Dave

The Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office has issued a show-cause notice to Sun Beach Resort in Gorai for allegedly indulging in unauthorised construction on sea-facing land belonging to the state government. The hotel management has firmly refuted the charges levelled in the notice.

The collector’s office, on February 10, issued notices to 18 resorts/hotels in the area, including Sun Beach Resort. In her notice, Shraddha Chavan, deputy collector (encroachment removal, Borivli) has asked Abdul Hamid Mapkana Shah, the owner of the Sun Beach Resort, to furnish documents pertaining to the permission they (hotel owners) have got for constructions on the plot that belongs to the state government. mid-day had, in April 2022, reported about Sun Beach Resort carrying out construction activity, allegedly in violation of civic norms and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules.

Chavan told mid-day, “I have given notice to 18 establishments for violation of norms. Sun Beach Resort is one of them.” In November 2022, the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office ordered that the resort be physically inspected to determine if CRZ rules had been violated. The resort, spread over four acres, borders the sea. The civic body, incidentally, carried out a demolition drive there in 2014.

Also Read: Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam

In its notice served to Sun Beach Resort—a copy of which is in mid-day’s possession—the collector’s office has mentioned that seating arrangement near/along the seafront, swimming pool and nearly 20 to 25 air-conditioned permanent rooms have been built on land that belongs to the state government. It read, “As part of natural justice, the collector’s office has asked the Sun Beach Resort owner to make it to the notice-issuing authority’s office on February 15, along with proofs/papers and documents and permission given for the construction. If the owners fail to produce the documents or do not attend the hearing, it would be assumed that the owners have nothing to say or present before the authority. In this case, the process for removing encroached parts, that too without giving any notice, will be initiated.”

Asked about the notice, Shah asked this reporter to get in touch with those managing the hotel. “If you want any information on the hotel and issues related to it, please get in touch with Vijay Mishra,” he said. When contacted, Mishra denied the allegations mentioned in the notice, stating, “The collector notice mentions CTS (City Title Survey) No 40. However, our hotel is on CTS No 41 and Survey No 42.” He added, “We attended the hearing on February 15. But, as the officer concerned was not available, the hearing for the same has been postponed to March 8.” When told about Sun Beach Resort’s management’s claims, Chavan said, “Those who have been served notice have been given time to reply. Let them bring proof/documents to substantiate their claim and prove the case.”

15

Day in Feb when hearing was held