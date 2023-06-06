Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Now Covid tests at Rs 50 under Aapli Chikitsa

Mumbai: Now, Covid tests at Rs 50 under Aapli Chikitsa

Updated on: 06 June,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

During the pandemic, the government provided funds for free testing, but with the emergency over, a special fund allocation has been called off

Mumbai: Now, Covid tests at Rs 50 under Aapli Chikitsa

COVID testing is still recommended for suspected cases by health experts. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Now, Covid tests at Rs 50 under Aapli Chikitsa
x
00:00

Under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme, COVID tests will now be conducted at BMC dispensaries and peripheral hospitals. Patients will be required to pay Rs 50 for the test. During the pandemic, the government provided funds for free testing, but with the emergency over, the special fund allocated has been called off.


During the first three waves of the highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic, BMC conducted aggressive testing on symptomatic individuals, high-risk contacts, and those seeking voluntary testing. 


At the time, patients only needed to pay Rs 10 for a case paper, and the COVID test was free at BMC dispensaries, maternity homes, peripheral hospitals, and tertiary care hospitals. 


However, now individuals must pay Rs 50 under the Aapli Chikitsa diagnosis scheme for COVID testing. While talking to mid-day, an HBT clinic doctor, who preferred to remain anonymous, mentioned that while COVID is now behaving like the normal flu, testing is still recommended for suspected cases, which can be done under Aapli Chikitsa for the nominal fee of Rs 50. Additionally, any necessary pathology tests are also covered under this amount. 

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer at BMC, said, “COVID tests will be conducted under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme. Free testing is available at tertiary care hospitals and Kasturba Hospital.” 

Mumbai has conducted a total of 188,79,126 COVID tests so far, with fewer than a thousand tests being conducted daily.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news Covid 19

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK