Mumbai: Now, Covid tests at Rs 50 under Aapli Chikitsa

During the pandemic, the government provided funds for free testing, but with the emergency over, a special fund allocation has been called off

COVID testing is still recommended for suspected cases by health experts. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme, COVID tests will now be conducted at BMC dispensaries and peripheral hospitals. Patients will be required to pay Rs 50 for the test. During the pandemic, the government provided funds for free testing, but with the emergency over, the special fund allocated has been called off.

During the first three waves of the highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic, BMC conducted aggressive testing on symptomatic individuals, high-risk contacts, and those seeking voluntary testing.

At the time, patients only needed to pay Rs 10 for a case paper, and the COVID test was free at BMC dispensaries, maternity homes, peripheral hospitals, and tertiary care hospitals.

However, now individuals must pay Rs 50 under the Aapli Chikitsa diagnosis scheme for COVID testing. While talking to mid-day, an HBT clinic doctor, who preferred to remain anonymous, mentioned that while COVID is now behaving like the normal flu, testing is still recommended for suspected cases, which can be done under Aapli Chikitsa for the nominal fee of Rs 50. Additionally, any necessary pathology tests are also covered under this amount.

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer at BMC, said, “COVID tests will be conducted under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme. Free testing is available at tertiary care hospitals and Kasturba Hospital.”

Mumbai has conducted a total of 188,79,126 COVID tests so far, with fewer than a thousand tests being conducted daily.