Breaking News
Thane: Court acquits man accused of rape, murder of minor girl
Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies at separate events
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Now take heritage tour at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with tickets

Mumbai: Now, take 'heritage tour' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with tickets

Updated on: 19 June,2023 03:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage building tour tickets can be booked on Book My Show

Mumbai: Now, take 'heritage tour' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with tickets

CSMT tour. Pic/Central Railway

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Now, take 'heritage tour' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with tickets
x
00:00

One can now finally take a 'heritage tour' inside the 'World Heritage Site' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai after booking tickets for the tour online. The CSMT heritage building tour tickets can be booked on 'Book My Show'.


Central Railway chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, "Central Railway has given work for the contract of 'organising and managing the Heritage Tour' at CSMT Heritage building to Raconteur Tours for a period of five years on March 9 through open e-Tender. The licensee will be allowed to set up a reception kiosk for the purposes like welcome of tourist and issuing of necessary passes, identity cards and guidance while on the tour. The places of visit will be the memorial in Mainline Concourse, World Heritage Building - Star Chamber, Heritage Gallery near Star Chamber, Rail Museum and Central Dome."


He said, "Tourist buses will be allowed to drop and pick up tourists near the reception kiosk. The licensee will deploy only qualified tour guides for assistance of visitors and will ensure dissemination of only authentic information. The licensee may also endeavor to make information available in audio mode for the help of differently-abled visitors and others interested persons. Photography of places shall be permitted of all the permissible areas at the heritage site. However, videography is prohibited. No extra charges shall be recovered by licensee from the tourists for allowing camera/ photography."


Tickets can be booked online

The licensee shall charge the customers/passengers for entry ticket of the 'Tour of World Heritage Building' as under-

1. Students: Rs. 150/- per head

2. Other Tourists: Rs. 500/- per head.

"Submission of ID card copy is mandatory for the tour. Either a copy of passport or aadhar card or driving license shall be submitted," an official said.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus central railway mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK