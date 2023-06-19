The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage building tour tickets can be booked on Book My Show

CSMT tour. Pic/Central Railway

Listen to this article Mumbai: Now, take 'heritage tour' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with tickets x 00:00

One can now finally take a 'heritage tour' inside the 'World Heritage Site' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai after booking tickets for the tour online. The CSMT heritage building tour tickets can be booked on 'Book My Show'.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, "Central Railway has given work for the contract of 'organising and managing the Heritage Tour' at CSMT Heritage building to Raconteur Tours for a period of five years on March 9 through open e-Tender. The licensee will be allowed to set up a reception kiosk for the purposes like welcome of tourist and issuing of necessary passes, identity cards and guidance while on the tour. The places of visit will be the memorial in Mainline Concourse, World Heritage Building - Star Chamber, Heritage Gallery near Star Chamber, Rail Museum and Central Dome."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "Tourist buses will be allowed to drop and pick up tourists near the reception kiosk. The licensee will deploy only qualified tour guides for assistance of visitors and will ensure dissemination of only authentic information. The licensee may also endeavor to make information available in audio mode for the help of differently-abled visitors and others interested persons. Photography of places shall be permitted of all the permissible areas at the heritage site. However, videography is prohibited. No extra charges shall be recovered by licensee from the tourists for allowing camera/ photography."

Tickets can be booked online

The licensee shall charge the customers/passengers for entry ticket of the 'Tour of World Heritage Building' as under-

1. Students: Rs. 150/- per head

2. Other Tourists: Rs. 500/- per head.

"Submission of ID card copy is mandatory for the tour. Either a copy of passport or aadhar card or driving license shall be submitted," an official said.