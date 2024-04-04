Breaking News
Mumbai: One arrested over alleged involvement in creating counterfeit voter IDs and Aadhaar cards

Updated on: 04 April,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, the centre was operating in MHB Colony, Gaikwad Nagar, under the name "M. S. Consultant," situated at Shop No. 381

The Malvani police conducted a raid on centres allegedly producing counterfeit Indian voter cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards through an online portal.


According to police sources, the centre was operating in MHB Colony, Gaikwad Nagar, under the name "M. S. Consultant," situated at Shop No. 381. Acting on a tip-off, Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhav, along with API Nilesh Salunkhe and their team, conducted a raid on the shop last night.


"We have seized computers, printing machines, and other materials," said an officer from the Malvani police station.


The accused, identified as Mohsin Mohammad Rafi Sheikh, aged 30, has been arrested and booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was using online portals to produce fake Aadhar cards, voter cards, PAN cards, and other government documents, including Ayushman health cards.

