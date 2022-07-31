Mumbai: One dead in fire at film set in Andheri

Eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were pressed into action. The fire was confined to a 5,000-square feet area, which according to sources was the film set of director Luv Ranjan’s next movie starring Ranbir Kapoor

Pic/Anurag Ahire

One person died after a major fire broke out on two adjacent film sets at Chitrakoot Grounds in suburban Andheri West on Friday afternoon. The fire started at 4.30 pm and took five hours to douse. Eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were pressed into action. The fire was confined to a 5,000-square feet area, which according to sources was the film set of director Luv Ranjan’s next movie starring Ranbir Kapoor.

The fire turned into a major fire when it spread to a decorative wooden pandal. “The fire started in a temporary pandal where some wooden items were stored, but the cause of the fire isn’t clear yet,” said a fire brigade official. Manish Devashi, 32, who was injured in the fire, was declared brought dead at civic-run Cooper Hospital. Three others were reportedly injured in the incident.

Also Read: Mumbai: Women find hope in sui dhaga

The fire was extinguished at 10.30 pm. “This is not the first time this is happening. Five years ago, a fire broke out on a film set at the same spot,” said a local resident. Sources said that fire vehicles took time to reach the spot.

PHOTOS: Massive fire breaks out at Andheri