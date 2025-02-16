A fire broke out at Pann Ali Mansion in Vadgadi, Mumbai, early on Sunday morning, leaving one dead and several injured due to smoke inhalation and burns. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes

Representational Pic

A fire broke out early on Sunday morning at Pann Ali Mansion, a high-rise residential building on Issaji Street, Vadgadi, near Ram Mandir, Masjid Bandar. The incident, reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 06:11 hrs, was swiftly attended to by emergency response teams. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations in the common meter box, and electric wiring in the common passage on the ground floor of the 11-storey building.

Several residents suffered injuries and suffocation due to the smoke. Two women on the first floor sustained injuries to their hands and legs and suffered from smoke inhalation. They were transported to J J Hospital in a police mobile van. A male resident on the sixth floor, also affected by the smoke, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, while a woman on the eighth floor was moved to J J Hospital in a private ambulance.

The fire was successfully extinguished at 06:31 hrs. Emergency services, including the MFB, police, and BEST staff, were mobilised to manage the situation.

According to doctors at G T Hospital, 20-year-old Karim Shaikh was admitted for suffocation but is in stable condition. Meanwhile, J J Hospital confirmed that three more individuals were brought in, including 30-year-old Sajiya Alam Shaikh and 22-year-old Shahin Shaikh, who are undergoing treatment. However, 42-year-old Sabila Khatun Shaikh was declared brought dead due to burns.

Mumbai: Fire at Goregaon industrial complex doused after 13 hours

A major fire which broke out at Goregaon industrial complex raged for nearly 13 hours before it was doused on Thursday morning, officials said, repotred PTI.

A 25-year-old man suffered 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries in the blaze which erupted at around 8 pm on Wednesday at Asmi Industrial Complex near Ram Mandir railway station, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

He was admitted to the civic-run Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari and his condition was stable, the BMC said.

The fire was confined to coal tar, adhesives, scrap material, plywood, electric wiring and installations, bamboo scaffolding and spilled chemicals from eight to nine units of the complex, according to BMC.

Mrinal Gore flyover and the road leading to the nearby Ram Mandir railway station were closed for traffic for some time due to the fire and smoke.

"Mrunaltai Gore flyover Bridge restored from both side 1.10 am," the civic body said.

The blaze at Goregaon industrial complex was doused at around 9 am on Thursday, the civic official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a fire erupted in a 27-storey residential building in Mumbai suburb of Goregaon on Wednesday evening but no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said, reported PTI.

The blaze, which started on the 26th floor of 'Anmol Pride' in Mahesh Nagar in the western suburb at around 6 pm, was doused after four hours, said a fire brigade official, reported PTI.

The fire was confined to a closed penthouse spread across the 25th and 26th floors, he said, reported PTI.

The highrise's fire fighting system was not working and at least eight fire engines and other vehicles were deployed to douse the flames, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra early on Tuesday, in which the main doors of two flats were gutted, an official said, reported PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 3.30 am in the building located in Oswal Park on Pokhran Road in Majiwada area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), reported PTI.

"The fire destroyed the main doors of two flats on the second floor and also affected the internet and CCTV cables in the passages on the second and third floors. Timely action by the firefighters and the RDMC personnel prevented the fire from spreading further," he said, reported PTI.

The fire was brought under control by 3.55 am, Tadvi said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being investigated.