Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai One killed two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles near Chunabhatti

Mumbai: One killed, two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles near Chunabhatti

Updated on: 09 July,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

One person died and two others were injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Mumbai's Chunabhatti area on the Eastern Express Highway on Sunday

Mumbai: One killed, two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles near Chunabhatti

Accident near Chunabhatti area in Mumbai (Pic/Jitendra Jadhav)

Listen to this article
Mumbai: One killed, two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles near Chunabhatti
x
00:00

One person died and two others were injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Mumbai's Chunabhatti area on the Eastern Express Highway on Sunday.


According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Sheikh.


The injured persons are identified as Suraj Sigwan and Abdul Wahid Siddiqui.


"All the injured are being treated at Sion Hospital in Mumbai," Mumbai Police said.

See Photos:

"The driver of the truck has also sustained injuries," the police added.

Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai chunabhatti sion mumbai news eastern express highway maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK