Mumbai: One killed, two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles near Chunabhatti

Accident near Chunabhatti area in Mumbai (Pic/Jitendra Jadhav)
One person died and two others were injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Mumbai's Chunabhatti area on the Eastern Express Highway on Sunday.
According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Sheikh.
The injured persons are identified as Suraj Sigwan and Abdul Wahid Siddiqui.
"All the injured are being treated at Sion Hospital in Mumbai," Mumbai Police said.
"The driver of the truck has also sustained injuries," the police added.
Further investigation is underway.
