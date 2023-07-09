Mumbai: One killed, two injured after truck rams into 4 vehicles near Chunabhatti

One person died and two others were injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Mumbai's Chunabhatti area on the Eastern Express Highway on Sunday

Accident near Chunabhatti area in Mumbai (Pic/Jitendra Jadhav)

According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Sheikh.

The injured persons are identified as Suraj Sigwan and Abdul Wahid Siddiqui.

"All the injured are being treated at Sion Hospital in Mumbai," Mumbai Police said.

"The driver of the truck has also sustained injuries," the police added.

Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)