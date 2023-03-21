Mumbai: One lakh BJP workers will hoist Gudi at their homes, says Ashish Shelar

The BJP MLA said that various programs will be held across Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa

Gearing up Gudi Padwa, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said that BJP grassroots workers to hoist one lakh Gudis at their houses on Wednesday.

While addressing the media at the party’s Mumbai headquarters, Shelar said: “Gudi Padwa, one of the three-and-a-half auspicious Muhurtas as per Hindu calendar, will be celebrated with great pomp and fervour. On behalf of Mumbai BJP, workers will welcome this Hindu New Year by hoisting nearly one lakh Gudis at their houses.”

The BJP MLA said that various programs that will be held across Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power in the state, Shelar said, BJP celebrated various festivals including Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali and Shiv Jayanti that saw active participation of Mumbaikars.

“Mumbaikars also responded in large numbers for the illustrious mega drama ‘Jaanta Raja’ being played at Shiv Tirth in Dadar. Nearly 1 lakh theatre enthusiasts watched this play,” he added.

Shelar further said that on the occasion of Hindu New Year, BJP leaders will carry out ‘Shobha Yatra’ (procession) in various parts of Mumbai and preparations are in full swing.

“Processions showcasing the Marathi culture has also been organised. These processions will be held in Lalbaug, Parel, Worli, Vile Parle, Borivali and Dahisar areas. Eleven karyakartas each from 9,800 booths will hoist Gudi on their houses,” he added.

Gudi is a symbol of victory and hence every Hindu household must celebrate Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm and hoist a Gudi on their house as a symbol of Hindutva, the BJP leader said in his appeal to the public.

“Since the last few days, Uddhav Thackeray’s party and parties from the Aghadi are trying hard to woo the voters of a particular community and the Gudi of Hindutva will truly be a befitting reply to this green storm in Mumbai,” Shelar said.