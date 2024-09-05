Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Taxi Pod project won't work here'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai One week after hawker election doubts prevail

Mumbai: One week after hawker election, doubts prevail

Updated on: 06 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Civic officials yet to count votes, awaiting court’s directions; hearing to be held in HC on Sept 26

Mumbai: One week after hawker election, doubts prevail

Linking Road, Bandra, a hotspot for shoppers. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: One week after hawker election, doubts prevail
Though the hawker representative election was finally held last week, uncertainty still prevails regarding the results and fate of the town vending committee. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is awaiting directions from the court to continue the process.


After eight years of delay, the first-ever election for hawker representatives on the town vending committee (TVC) took place on August 29. The TVC plays an important role as it is responsible for the allotment of licences to hawkers, pitches and overall regulation in the city. A survey of hawkers was carried out in 2016 and after much delays, protests and agitation, the BMC finally declared the election.



The results of the election were supposed to be declared on the day after voting day. But a day before, the Supreme Court in a ruling on a petition filed by Maharashtra Ekta Hawkers Union, directed that while the election process shall go on, the results shall not be declared without the permission of the court. It further stated that it was for the Bombay High Court, which had listed the case for hearing on September 26, to decide the writ petition in accordance with the law.


BMC officials came to know about the decision late and tried to present their side in the Supreme Court when the election was being held. But the matter wasn’t considered by the court. “We held the election but have not received any further orders. We will count the votes only after the court issues directions,” said a civic official. The official said now it will depend upon the September 26 HC hearing.

Parliament passed the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act in 2014, following a Supreme Court order. The TVC comprises a central town vending committee and seven zonal committees. Each committee comprises 20 members, with 12 being nominated and eight being representatives elected by hawkers.

