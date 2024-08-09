Mumbai: ‘Include all 99,435 voters for hawkers election’

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 August,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the election process for the town vending committee, scheduled for August 29

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani

A new development has emerged regarding the hawkers’ policy. Former Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Nirupam has called for the town vending committee election to include all 99,435 voters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the election process for the town vending committee, scheduled for August 29. On Thursday, former MP Sanjay Nirupam and deputy leader of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena met with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.


According to BMC data, 32,415 hawkers in Mumbai are eligible to vote in the hawkers’ policy election. However, Sanjay Nirupam has demanded that all 99,435 voters identified in the 2014 civic survey be included. He also urged the BMC to cease action  against eligible hawkers and to provide alternative spaces if they need to be relocated.



“I have met with civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to demand the protection of hawkers. The central government list includes 99,435 voters, which was submitted by the BMC itself,” said Nirupam. As per the civic election schedule, elections will be conducted for one central town vending committee and seven zonal town vending committees. Voting will take place at 42 polling centres. In June 2023, the BMC published a list of eligible hawkers who can vote for these committees.


The structure consists of one central town vending committee and seven zonal committees. Each committee comprises 20 members, with 12 being nominated and eight being representatives of hawkers. These hawker representatives will be elected by the hawkers through the election process.

