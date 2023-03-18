Mumbai: Opposition can’t stand beautification stink

Ajit Pawar says starting works worth hundreds of crores of rupees without proposals and approval of elected representatives, amounts to corruption

Ajit Pawar

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar has questioned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the various works, especially beautification jobs being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He alleged that the government was using its power to influence the administrator to get the jobs done in the absence of elected representatives.

According to Pawar, the civic and local body elections should be held urgently, and the government’s interference in these bodies stopped immediately. He said it amounted to corruption to start works worth hundreds of crores of rupees without proposals and approval of elected representatives. He asked that the CM’s publicity blitzkrieg, which was being paid for by civic bodies like BMC, be stopped.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Pawar accused the CM of claiming credit for the development that was done during the Shiv Sena’s tenure in the BMC. “The CM is taking credit by publishing an advertisement that proclaims that the 500 projects are ‘Eknath Shinde’s initiative’. The BMC is spending the city taxpayers’ money and the government is taking all credit despite not spending a rupee from its coffers. I want to ask the CM when the proposals for about 500 projects were received, who planned them, who scrutinised them, who gave them administrative approval and made budgetary provision? Everything about this is a secret,” he said.

A divider being removed as part of the beautification drive at Jagat Vidya Marg, Bandra East. Pic/Ashish Raje

Pawar asked whether the BMC administration had become a puppet now being controlled by the government. “Whatever you do with the city’s money ahead of the civic polls, Mumbaikars will seek expenditure accounts from you,” he cautioned. He said the city’s beautification project worth Rs 7,100 crore was taken up when the term of the elected house ends. There is a precedence that no policy decision is taken in such situations. “Is the beautification such an urgent work?” he asked.

Special committee for farmers’ demands

The state government took a step on Friday to work on the demands by farmers on their long march that started from Nashik and reached the outskirts of Mumbai. CM Eknath Shinde announced a special committee consisting of leaders of the CPM and its farmers’ wing the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, and bureaucrats, to decide on tribal rights to forest land and houses. Shinde said ex-MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit and MLA Vinod Nikole will be part of the committee. “I request farmers to end the march. The government is sensitive and it does not want them to walk in the scorching heat,” said the CM, adding that the government was positive about resolving other demands as well. The talks were held between the protest leaders, Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis on Thursday.

‘Remove disparity in medical seats’

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has drawn the government’s attention to disparity in medical (MBBS) seats available in Mumbai and other metro cities. He said only 100 local students get to study in city’s colleges. Shelar quoted a survey conducted by an organisation which said the number of general physicians in Mumbai with a population of around 2 crore was insufficient; out of 700 MBBS seats in Mumbai, 600 were available on merit and only 100 were available for local students. Of these, only 60 students practised in the city, he said. The ratio of other metros is different, he said, adding that for the 2.5 crore population of New Delhi, 800 seats were available for local students. For Chennai’s population of 1 crore, 300 seats were available, and Kolkata’s 1.5 crore people had 400 seats. “Shortage of seats for local students affects healthcare services in Mumbai. The government also needs to remove this disparity in Mumbai,” he said.