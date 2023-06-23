Breaking News
Mumbai: Opposition meeting is aimed at saving political dynasties, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 23 June,2023 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the Opposition parties meeting not to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government but to save their own political dynasties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the Opposition parties meeting not to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government but to save their own political dynasties.


Fadnavis also took a swipe at his former ally and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. "They have said the meeting is for 'Modi Hatao' (remove Modi), but they are working to protect their dynasties. Uddhav Thackeray used to criticize us for joining hands with (PDP leader) Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir. Now he is sitting next to Mehbooba Mufti and talking about forming an alliance," he said.


The leader of Opposition parties met in Patna on Friday.


"They have realised that the country will stand by Modi for the work done by him," Fadnavis said.

"The Opposition made a futile attempt in 2019 (to come together against the BJP) and the people will give a bigger mandate to the BJP in 2024," he added.

Fadnavis further added, "All dynastic parties have come together and working to save their families. For them, running the government is business, but for Modi it is service."

(with inputs from PTI)

 

