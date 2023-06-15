Mumbai: Over 200 women cops to attend breast cancer screening camp

The Bharat Merchants Chamber's trustee Rajiv Singal said that in the past two days around 50 female cops have undergone screening and none of them have been detected for breast cancer

The screening camp was inaugurated by DCP Smita Patil of Zone-12

The Bharat Merchants Chamber on Thursday organised a breast cancer screening camp for over 200 women police officials in Mumbai.

An official said that while attending to their duties and maintaining the law and order in the city, health becomes a second priority for police officials. They often get prone to health issues like diabetes, hypertension etc. There is a need for regular health screenings of police officials and this was a good initiative.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior police official said, "The cases of breast cancer are high among women so breast cancer screening has been important for every woman. The Bharat Merchant Chamber organises a free camp for breast cancer screening which has begun from Wednesday. The initiative will be undertaken in all the 16 police stations of the north region of the Mumbai Police."

The health screening of women police officials is going at Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Borivali. The screening camps will be operational till June 19. It was inaugurated by DCP Smita Patil of Zone-12.

On this occasion, the chief guest, Chamber's trustee Rajiv Singal said, "In this free camp we will screen about 200 women police personnel and give the report immediately. Every day about 25 women police personnel can be screened. The process is through the Thermalytix method (Computer aided screening technique powered with artificial intelligence).

Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajeev Jain thanked the organisers and said, "It is a good initiative for women officials of our department. It will help them to know the current status of their health. The institution will remain in touch with the department if there is a need for more such initiatives in the future also."

On the occasion, besides a large number of women cops, dignitaries of Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti and Bharat Merchant Chamber were present.

Singhal added, "In the last two days around 50 female cops have undergone screening and none of them have been detected for breast cancer."