Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh
Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home
Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Over 200 women cops to attend breast cancer screening camp

Mumbai: Over 200 women cops to attend breast cancer screening camp

Updated on: 15 June,2023 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

The Bharat Merchants Chamber's trustee Rajiv Singal said that in the past two days around 50 female cops have undergone screening and none of them have been detected for breast cancer

Mumbai: Over 200 women cops to attend breast cancer screening camp

The screening camp was inaugurated by DCP Smita Patil of Zone-12

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Over 200 women cops to attend breast cancer screening camp
x
00:00

The Bharat Merchants Chamber on Thursday organised a breast cancer screening camp for over 200 women police officials in Mumbai.


An official said that while attending to their duties and maintaining the law and order in the city, health becomes a second priority for police officials. They often get prone to health issues like diabetes, hypertension etc. There is a need for regular health screenings of police officials and this was a good initiative. 


Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior police official said, "The cases of breast cancer are high among women so breast cancer screening has been important for every woman. The Bharat Merchant Chamber organises a free camp for breast cancer screening which has begun from Wednesday. The initiative will be undertaken in all the 16 police stations of the north region of the Mumbai Police." 


The health screening of women police officials is going at Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Borivali. The screening camps will be operational till June 19. It was inaugurated by DCP Smita Patil of Zone-12. 

On this occasion, the chief guest, Chamber's trustee Rajiv Singal said, "In this free camp we will screen about 200 women police personnel and give the report immediately. Every day about 25 women police personnel can be screened. The process is through the Thermalytix method (Computer aided screening technique powered with artificial intelligence). 

Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajeev Jain thanked the organisers and said, "It is a good initiative for women officials of our department. It will help them to know the current status of their health. The institution will remain in touch with the department if there is a need for more such initiatives in the future also." 

On the occasion, besides a large number of women cops, dignitaries of Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti and Bharat Merchant Chamber were present. 

Singhal added, "In the last two days around 50 female cops have undergone screening and none of them have been detected for breast cancer."

Are you a Twitter user?
mumbai police cancer mumbai news mumbai health

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK