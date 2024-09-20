Twenty-year veteran stabbed trying to protect his work bag and phone from thief

BEST conductor Ashok Dagale who was stabbed, recovering at Sion hospital (right). Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

For more than 20 years, Ashok Dagale, 44, served as a conductor for a public service—the BEST bus. But on Thursday night, his family found themselves navigating the complex maze of the city’s public hospital system after Dagale was stabbed while trying to stop a thief who had snatched his phone and was eyeing his bag containing Rs 2,195 in cash. The incident occurred at 9.15 pm, while the bus was stationary at the Yellow Bungalow bus stop in Dharavi, and as per Sion hospital records, Dagale was admitted by 10.45 pm.

His treatment started immediately because his injuries were visibly serious,” recalled his wife, Shilpa, who was accompanied by their 16-year-old son. However, the family also recounted having to plead with hospital authorities to secure a proper bed for Dagale, who was left on a metal trolley throughout the night due to a lack of beds in the surgical ward.

Despite their ordeal, the family remained gracious. “There are so many patients here, and everyone is in urgent need. Whether it’s a bed or a trolley, it doesn’t matter now. He was cared for through the night, and because of that, he is alive,” Shilpa said. Around noon on Friday, Dagale was transferred to ward no. 16, where his treatment continued.

Ashok Dagale at Sion hospital. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In a faint voice, Dagale asked his wife to relay a message to this reporter—the man who stabbed him was not a commuter, but someone who had entered the bus with the sole intent to steal. “He was only 20 years old,” Shilpa added.

The senior resident doctor in the surgical ward overseeing Dagale’s treatment said, “He sustained a penetrating injury near his shoulder, which extended into the lung. He is currently out of danger. A chest tube has been inserted to drain excess fluid. Further treatment plans will be decided today.”

According to the doctor, it is common for patients to be on a trolley when a bed is unavailable. “We cannot deny treatment to them so we start it then and there itself, and then shift the patient to a ward as soon as there is a vacancy,” he added.

Despite the timely medical attention, the incident has drawn the wrath of the workers’ union. Representatives stormed the ward Dagale was in to ask about his experience with the hospital, but were asked to leave by nurses. Prior to that, BEST officials were seen accompanying the family and assuring them that all the expenses at the hospital would be reimbursed by BEST.

Speaking to reporters, BEST Kamgar Sena president Suhas Samant said, “In the push for privatisation, worker safety has been neglected. BEST officials have forgotten their responsibilities toward employees. They only woke up when the press started asking questions. There was a time when BEST looked out for its workers, even if it was just a minor injury.”

“We at BEST Workers Union have conveyed our anger and resentment against the ‘unsafe’ working conditions of bus conductors and BEST staff in general. The cases of assault on BEST staff have risen in recent days. We have organised a mega protest at Wadala bus depot on Monday against the working conditions of the BEST conductors and staff in general,” BEST Workers Union general secretary Shashank Sharad Rao said.

