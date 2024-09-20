Breaking News
Updated on: 20 September,2024 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A BEST conductor who was attacked by a 20-year-old on a Dharavi bus was allegedly left on a stretcher at Sion hospital overnight and did not get a bed at the medical facility. The allegations have been made by BEST Workers' Sena President

The BEST bus conductor is currently undergoing treatment in ICU at Sion hospital. PIC/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) conductor who was attacked by a 20-year-old on a Dharavi bus was allegedly left on a stretcher at Sion hospital overnight and did not get a bed at the medical facility. The allegations have been made by BEST Workers' Sena President Suhas Samant. 


The bus conductor, identified as Ashok Dagale, suffered injuries serious injuries to his neck, right shoulder, left thigh, and waist following the attack. 



According to Samant, while Sion hospital authorities administered emergency treatment to the conductor and also ensured that his X-ray was taken, he was not provided a bed following his admission on Thursday night till Friday noon. According to Samant, the hospital authorities informed him that the beds had been taken up for patients on ventilators.            


The BEST Kamgar Sena President has condemned the developments and expressed his displeasure over the functioning of the Government's Home Department. He also alleged that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are not focused on the people of Maharashtra, but only on winning the elections.

"I understand that the hospital had its compulsions but as the president of the workers' union, I had to ensure that my colleague got a bed in the hospital. When we got to know about the incident on Friday, we immediately intervened and by noon, the conductor was given a bed in the hospital," said Samant.

Samant further informed that the conductor has now been admitted to the intensive care unit of Sion Hospital and his condition is stable.

The bus conductor has been identified as Ashok Kashinath Dagale. He was operating on BEST bus number MH 01 AP 0324 on the Pydhonie-Vikhroli route. As the bus approached the Yellow Bungalow Corner around 9.05 pm, the accused, Saban Mobin Khan, allegedly attempted to snatch Dagale's money bag. When the 44-year-old conductor resisted, Khan allegedly assaulted him with a knife, inflicting serious injuries to his neck, right shoulder, left thigh, and waist. During the struggle, Khan managed to snatch Dagale's mobile phone, worth around Rs 15,000, and fled the scene, the police said.

The police arrested Khan and also recovered the conductor's mobile phone from the accused, the police said.

 

