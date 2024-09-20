In an post on X, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday wrote, "We recommend adding dedicated numbers to your speed dial"

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety x 00:00

Maharashtra Police has launched dedicated helpline numbers for women safety and have urged citizens to report incidents to the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an post on X, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday wrote, "We recommend adding dedicated numbers to your speed dial."

Attention Ladies! Saved the dedicated helpline numbers for you yet? We recommend adding these to your speed dial. Men, feel free to add this to your contact list too, to report any incident concerning women safety -



8976004111

8850200600

022-45161635#HereToHear… — महाराष्ट्र पोलीस - Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) September 19, 2024

An official said that having these numbers saved on your phone can make a big difference in critical situations. It's a quick way to get help if you ever feel unsafe or need to report an incident. The specific numbers are dedicated to assist women in distress. It offers support and guidance for various issues related to women.

In an effort to curb the rising incidence of crimes against women in the state, the dedicated helpline numbers are for providing quick assistance to women.

In order to guarantee prompt police response during emergencies, women can now reach at 8976004111, 8850200600, or 022-45161635.

The Maharashtra Police has also urged citizens to save the number and report matter related to crimes against women to the police.

In December, last year, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report had showed a significant rise in crimes against women in the city. As per the reports, in 2022, 819 cases were filed for assaults on women, surpassing figures from cities like Lucknow, Pune, and Surat.

Alarming statistics reveal 335 cases of sexual harassment (IPC section 354A), ranking the city second after Delhi. Additionally, 576 stalking cases were reported.

Activists highlight police unawareness as a hurdle.

Mumbai witnessed a rise in cases of crimes against women, with a total of 6,176 cases registered in 2022 compared to 2021's 5,543 cases. The rate of total crime against women stood at 72.5 per cent.

On a broader scale, Maharashtra recorded 45,331 cases of crimes against women in 2022, reflecting an 80.6 percent chargesheet rate. Disturbingly, the chargesheet rate for the state is higher than the national average, raising questions about the efficiency of the criminal justice system in dealing with such cases. The prevalent crime categories in the state were 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.4 percent) and 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (19.2 percent).