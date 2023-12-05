In 2022, India experienced an alarming surge in kidnapping and abduction cases, with over 1 lakh incidents reported across the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Crime news: India reported more than 12 kidnappings every hour in 2022, reveals NCRB data x 00:00

In 2022, India experienced an alarming surge in kidnapping and abduction cases, with over 1 lakh incidents reported across the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

This shocking figure translates to an average of more than 294 cases per day or over 12 occurrences every hour, raising concerns about the safety and security of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCRB's annual crime report revealed the grim reality of rising crime rates, with the average crime rate per lakh population for the country standing at 7.8.

Additionally, the charge sheeting rate in such offences was reported at 36.4. The statistics for 2022 marked a significant increase from the previous year's figures of 1,01,707 cases and the 2020 figures of 84,805 cases.

Out of the reported 1,07,588 kidnapping and abduction cases in 2022, a staggering 76,069 cases involved children, while 34,071 cases concerned adults. This disturbingly high number of cases highlights the vulnerability of children to such criminal activities.

Also read: Maharashtra tops country in rioting cases in 2022, ranks 3rd in murders and 4th in rapes

The report further detailed that a total of 1,17,083 individuals were reported kidnapped or abducted during the year. Among them, 1,16,109 were successfully rescued alive, while 974 were discovered dead, underscoring the urgency of addressing this pervasive issue.

Delving into the state-wise data, Delhi recorded 5,641 FIRs in 2022, continuing a concerning trend from previous years (5,527 in 2021 and 4,062 in 2020). Despite its high number of reported cases, Delhi exhibited the highest crime rate at 26.7 per lakh population.

Moreover, the charge sheeting rate of 7.8 in the national capital was the worst among all states and Union Territories, pointing towards potential challenges in the law enforcement process.

Uttar Pradesh, while registering the maximum number of cases (16,262 in 2022), demonstrated a relatively better crime rate of 6.9 and a charge sheeting rate of 43.7. These figures indicate that while the state faces a significant challenge, law enforcement efforts are comparatively more effective in terms of charge sheeting.

The NCRB cautioned against interpreting an increase in police data as a direct reflection of rising crime, highlighting the importance of understanding the distinction between an "increase in crime" and "increase in registration of crime by police."

The report emphasized that an effective police administration may lead to an increase in reported cases due to initiatives like launching e-FIR facilities or women helpdesks.

It called for a professional investigation into underlying factors contributing to the rise in crime numbers, emphasizing a nuanced approach to address specific issues within local communities effectively. (With inputs from agencies)