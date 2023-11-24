Cops seek public help in apprehending sexual predators; offer cash reward for information

CCTV grabs of the alleged paedophiles. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Paedophiles targeting preteen girls unleash terror in Nalasopara x 00:00

Two unidentified men have been targeting preteen girls in Nalasopara, but they are yet to be arrested by the cops. The police have been making desperate efforts to apprehend them and now have announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for those who provide credible information about the sexual predators. According to police reports, both wanted individuals have been stalking underage girls on their way to school or in the market areas of Nalasopara West.

“These two accused individuals block the path of young girls in busy stretches and then swiftly flee the scene,” shared an officer. The cops at Tulinj police station have retrieved CCTV footage capturing the offences and the faces of the sexual predators. Two back-to-back cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in consecutive months have raised the concern of senior police officers. They have decided to circulate CCTV grabs to expedite the detection of these sensitive cases.

Police believe that the duo are local residents of Vasai taluka who are hiding after committing the offences. However, other police officers suspect that they may be coming to Nalasopara by train to target young girls before disappearing from the crime scenes. The police have activated all their human networks to trace the whereabouts of the paedophiles. Tulinj police have urged the parents of minor girls and women to remain vigilant while visiting market areas or crossing deserted patches.

“The first incident occurred on October 5 when the accused sexually abused a five-year-old girl on a busy road,” said Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Tulinj police station. “The second was registered on November 11 when a nine-year-old girl was targeted. Her clothes were torn, and she was sexually abused before the accused fled from the scene. We have registered an offence under relevant sections in both the cases,” Nagarkar informed mid-day.

“We are circulating photographs of these two accused individuals and appealing to people to help us locate the sexual predators. Those providing credible information about them will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,000, and their names will not be disclosed,” Nagarkar added.

A few years ago, a serial paedophile, Rehan Qureshi, was arrested from Mira Road. During the investigation, the police learned that he had raped and molested 22 girls from areas including Thane City, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane Rural, and Navi Mumbai. Arresting Qureshi was a challenge for the police department as he had been leading a normal life in disguise.

“Qureshi had also raped and killed a few girls. He targetted girls up to 14 years of age. Currently, he is lodged in Taloja jail,” said Inspector Rahul Rakh, who arrested Qureshi from Mira Road.

