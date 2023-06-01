Mumbai: Panic at international airport after passenger claims to carry bomb in bag

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2023 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The woman refused to pay extra charges and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her bag

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Pic/CSMIA

On Wednesday, a panic broke out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after a passenger claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her luggage bag. The police arrested the woman passenger who was later produced in court.


The woman passenger was travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata. According to ANI report, the incident took place she was asked to pay extra for her luggage.


The woman refused to pay extra charges and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her bag.


After examination, the authority stated that nothing suspicious was found in her bag.

A case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 and 505 (2) of IPC.

The passenger was arrested and was then produced in the court which later granted her bail.

(with inputs from ANI)

