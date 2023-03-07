Mumbai International Airport becomes Asia-Pacific's best airport in 'over 40 million passengers' category; 6th time in a row

CSMIA acknowledged for world class customer experience and exceptional service

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Pic/CSMIA

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ for the year 2022 in Asia Pacific region by Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

CSMIA has been recognised with this prestigious title of ‘Best Airport’ for six years in a row. The ASQ Awards are highly regarded in the airport industry, as they are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to an airport's commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience.

"ASQ Awards recognises the successful efforts and CSMIA’s dedication towards delivering superior customer experience and increased satisfaction for its passengers. This award is a result of CSMIA’s resolute commitment to always providing exceptional facilities and offerings. The achievement is a symbol of the passenger recognition of the efforts undertaken during the last year," CSMIA said in a statement.

Commenting on the occasion, a spokesperson of CSMIA said, "We are delighted to yet again receive the 2022 Airport Service Quality Award for ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ category in Asia-Pacific. We would like to thank our passengers for their valuable feedback and assure them that we will continue to strive for excellence in customer service. This adds as a feather in the cap for CSMIA which reflects the airport’s dedication to creating a seamless, eco-friendly travel experience for its passengers while maintaining its position as a leading airport in the world."

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate airport services on the day of travel.

CSMIA is a forerunner in bringing new technological innovations and was recognized with 'The Voice of the Customer' by ACI in 2021 as well and has bagged the Best Airport by Size and Region in the over 40 million passenger category award six times in a row.

"CSMIA's state-of-the-art infrastructure and continual enhancement in technological innovation along with efforts towards sustainability make it a leading airport in the country. The airport has made a remarkable impact in the Indian aviation sector with the adoption of cutting-edge technology and efforts towards sustainability and greener tomorrow; all prioritizing the customer and convenience from Mumbai. With its focus on understanding customer requirements and delivering world-class services, CSMIA is dedicated to facilitating safe travel with comfort to all its passengers," the spokesperson said.