MSRTC revives stalled bus port project to match Panvel’s growing rail network

Panvel’s transport hub expansion gains momentum as work on the railway terminus and bus port project moves forward. File pic

Mumbai: Panvel set for major transport revamp with rail, bus upgrades

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to play a key role in Panvel’s rapid growth, with the state transport minister expediting the stalled Panvel Bus Port project to align with the upcoming rail terminus serving three major corridors.

The existing Panvel railway station on the Harbour Line is being transformed into a major rail terminus for outstation trains, alongside new local train corridors connecting Panvel to Karjat and Vasai. In addition, Panvel will be linked to the national Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to JNPT, a separate express train line to Karjat, and the Konkan Railway, making it a crucial transport hub.

“With such a surge in rail traffic from various directions, a modern bus terminus is essential. Panvel is a rapidly developing metropolis, and given the growing number of passengers, a state-of-the-art bus port is the need of the hour. Work on upgrading the existing bus depot had started in 2018 but stalled. A re-tender will be issued, and work will begin soon,” Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

A meeting was recently held at the Vidhan Bhavan, where local MLA Vikrant Patil also urged authorities to restart the long-pending Panvel bus depot project, which has been on hold since 2018.

mid-day had earlier reported on the transformation of Panvel station into a terminus and the development of a coaching complex at nearby Kalamboli. The complex will feature longer 26-coach platforms, maintenance pits, additional rail lines, and upgraded passenger amenities, ensuring smooth train operations. The Panvel terminus and Kalamboli coaching complex will be linked via a separate rail line to prevent disruptions to existing traffic.

mid-day has also been tracking the Panvel-Karjat railway project under Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3), which is expected to be a game-changer for the rapidly developing Panvel, Karjat, and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). The project is slated for completion by December 2025, with Central Railway already preparing three local trains for operations.

While the existing line caters to goods and a few long-distance passenger trains, the new double-line corridor will enable local trains between Mumbai and Karjat via Panvel. The route features three tunnels, two rail flyovers, 44 major and minor bridges, 15 road underpasses, and seven road overbridges.

Among the three tunnels—Nadhal (219m), Wavarle (2625m), and Kirawali (320m)—the Wavarle tunnel is the longest on the Mumbai suburban railway network. With tunnel work now complete, track-laying has begun, pushing Panvel’s transport transformation into its next phase.