Blame NEET-UG results for significantly higher threshold despite addition of eight new colleges

Parents are blaming the unprecedented NEET-UG results for the high cut-offs. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Parents express concern over high MBBS cut-offs for academic year 2024-25 x 00:00

Concerned over the high cut-offs for MBBS, parents of medical aspirants are pointing fingers at the unprecedented NEET-UG results that has churned out multiple toppers and numerous students with similar high scores.

The parents contend that these trends are pushing cut-offs for medical undergraduate courses to unprecedented levels this year. This year the MBBS cut-off for government colleges in the state for open category has soared to 642 in the first merit list issued by the state's CET cell recently. This marks a significant increase from last year’s cut-off of 587, despite the late addition of eight colleges to the seat matrix in the second round.

"If these colleges had been included in the initial list, the cut-off could have been even lower than 587," lamented a student who was seeking a seat in a Government college. Similarly, in private colleges, the cut-off for open category seats in the first round this year was 602, a notable jump from 534 in the 2023-24 academic year.

The high cut-off in institutional quota (IQ) has shocked many parents. Fees for IQ seats are four or five times the amount fixed for general seats, showing the desperation of students even with higher scores this year. Admissions are based on NEET-UG scores. In 2022, the cut-off for government seats was 564 and for private 505 in the open category.

Many parents are now alleging that the NEET-UG exam results were flawed, calling it a scam that remains unresolved, with the soaring cut-offs being a direct consequence their children now face.

"Until last year, a student with a score of 570-575 would have easily secured a seat in a government college. However, this year the inflated NEET-UG scores and a reduction in the number of open category seats have significantly pushed up the cut-offs. Even students with higher scores are now being forced to consider their IQ, which could result in them paying four to five times the regular fees. Those with scores above 600 may even have to repeat the exam next year, as they might not be able to afford the fees of deemed or private institutes," said Sudha Shenoy, a parent representative.

Shenoy further stated, "Addressing the tip of the iceberg in the NEET-UG results isn’t enough; the larger issues within the NEET-UG exams remain unresolved. The exam wasn't easy, yet we see an unusually high number of students achieving similar top scores.

Another parent remarked, "The high cut-off is a direct consequence of the malpractices that occurred during the NEET-UG exams. The impact is so significant that it continues to haunt our children in the form of these elevated cut-offs."

An official from the medical education department also attributed the high cut-offs this year to students achieving higher scores in NEET-UG. The official said, "There are also a greater number of students with identical scores. As a result, we have seen higher cut-offs this year, even for reserved categories, compared to previous years."

The NEET UG 2024 results garnered significant attention this year due to an unusually high number of top scorers, allegations of a paper leak, and other claims of malpractice, leading to nationwide protests and legal battles. A record-breaking 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720/720, while over 1,500 students were awarded compensatory marks for time lost during the exam. Additionally, grace marks were given for a disputed physics question. Although the Supreme Court ordered a re-examination for students affected by the lost time, it ruled that the paper leak was not systemic or widespread.

In response, a group of medical students has filed a review petition this week challenging the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment. The petitioners had sought the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 examination due to alleged systemic malpractices and requested a re-test of the medical entrance exam, but their initial writ petition was dismissed by the apex court.

642

Cut-off for open category in govt colleges