NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise, city-wise results

The NTA on Saturday announced the state-wise and centre-wise data of the results of the NEET-UG 2024 on the official website as per the Supreme Court’s direction.

The applicants will be able to check and download their results on the official website, that is https://neet.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/common-scorecard/index by entering their login credentials.

On July 18, the Supreme Court had directed the NTA to announce the results of the NEET UG centre-wise and city-wise by July 20 noon.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered that result should be published separately, city-wide and centre-wise, by 12 noon on Saturday while masking the identities of the candidates.

The apex court passed the direction to the NTA to publish the results as petitioners-students urged it to direct the testing agency to publish the result of all students to bring in some transparency, reported news agency ANI.

The top court in its July 18 order stated, "The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates. We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately."

As per the ANI report, the bench will resumed the hearing of pleas alleging paper leak and malpractice in NEET-UG 2024 exams, on July 22.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG, 2024 was held on May 5 this year across 4,750 centres with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for it. During the hearing, the top court posed several questions to NTA regarding alleged paper leak and malpractices in NEET exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to several protests and legal actions.